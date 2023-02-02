Out with the old, in with the “antiques”

Out with the old, in with the "antiques"
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you love to collect heirlooms or like the look of a relic? Sparrow Lane has it all.

The Downtown Bryan shop carries all things antique from smaller items to larger ones.

Some new arrivals include a 1900′s Italian Guilt sofa with detailed trimming, two French Louis XV Antique Tables from the 19-century, and a Belgin king size head and footboard.

“The headboard is actually two twin headboards put together to make a king size, so it just really has that eye grabbing feature.”

Sparrow Lane is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about Sparrow Lane visit their website.

