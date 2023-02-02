Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat

Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10,000 Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative customers have been without power since early Wednesday morning.

The energy company has been working to restore power, but put out a statement late Wednesday saying customers should be prepared to spend the night without heat.

Franklin residents told KBTX that they had fireplaces lit, winter coats on inside and some were even were keeping warm in their cars. Some spent the day checking on neighbors and delivering food to others without power.

One gas station worker spent her shift sitting in the car watching the dark building. She said this was due to the security system being down. Pumps were also down, forcing Franklin residents to travel to Hearne for gas.

Ice could be seen covering trees and electric wires around Robertson County, which NVEC says contributed to the widespread outages.

In a statement, NVEC said “progress is slow and will remain slow over the next 24 hours as the freezing line hovers over our service area. Freezing rain is expected throughout the night. Most members will experience outages well into tomorrow.”

