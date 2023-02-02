Shower your child with extra attention this Valentine’s Day

Shower your child with extra attention this Valentine's Day
Shower your child with extra attention this Valentine's Day(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking to make your kid’s Valentine’s Day extra special? Learning Express Toys in Bryan has an assortment of V-Day toys and gifts from chocolates and cards to heart-shaped Jellycat plush toys.

Owner Bridget Mais says Learning Express is the place to go when you want to put a smile on your child’s face.

“We have everything for whatever age, for baby to adult, the tweens, the teens, the toddlers. We have it for everyone,” said Mais.

Learning Express is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.

