Somerville Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in...
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a series of burglaries.

The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in December, stealing less than $50 in cash.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Police believe these are two young men who reside in the area.

If you can help, call Somerville PD at 979-596-1633.

