Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility.

Lorraine Coleman came to the nonprofit in 2016, now a total of seven employees work at the Son-Shine Outreach Center.

“My husband of 40 years passed away. I felt a little lost,” said Coleman. “My friend told me I should I come work at the Son-Shine Center and I said, ‘sounds great.’”

But when the devastating tornado hit the facility, her job was put on hold.

“Our facility was destroyed by the tornado. That time was filled with so much uncertainty. The fact that we found this temporary space we’re at now to help people is just, we’re so blessed. But, it is a bit small.”

The lack of space for items won’t be an issue anymore.

“We’re moving into a new facility. When people see it, they’ll say ‘oh my word’. They’ve heard we’re moving and it’s bigger than anything we’ve had before but they won’t understand until they step in there for themselves,” said Coleman.

Lisa Wamsley, Coordinator for the Son-Shine Outreach Center, told KBTX the move couldn’t come at a better time.

“We wanted one space to get it all done and under one roof,” said Wamsley. “This place is four times the size of our other location before we got hit by the tornado. We’re so blessed. It took a lot, and quickly, but we are in. We did everything so fast because we know everything is going up in prices. Food, gasoline, utilities. The need in our community grows each day. Especially right now.”

A bigger facility for the nonprofit means more resources to help those in need.

Currently, Wamsley said they are in the process of moving everything from the temporary store to the new store.

“Now we can continue to be that one-stop-shop. The food pantry is open three days a week, 52 weeks of the year. We have a resale shop, we help with utilities, medical, furnishing. Really anything you can think of. We can’t wait to welcome the public into our doors.”

The Son-Shine Center’s newest location is on 1680 hwy 75 N and will be open on Tuesday Feb. 7. at 8 a.m.

The temporary Son-Shine Center located at 1300 North May will be open until everything is moved to the new facility.

For more information on the Son-Shine Outreach Center, click here.

