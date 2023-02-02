Support BCS Black-owned businesses at For the Culture Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From clothes and accessories to skincare and desserts, you’ll be able to find it all at The Reach Project’s inaugural For the Culture Market Saturday, Feb. 4. This is a cultural empowerment market that’s showcasing 40 Black-owned businesses in the Brazos Valley. It will be at the McFerrin Center For Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to help our local entrepreneurs meet new markets and meet new customers, and it’s also a great way to kick off Black History Month,” organizer Max Gerall said.

The market will also introduce the community to newly-launched Black-owned businesses in the area. Organizer and vendor Shontay Jones launched her business last year and said this will be great exposure for new entrepreneurs.

“We just want them to get the same feel as we got when we had our chance, so I think the exposure will be great for them to come out and just enjoy and branch out and show what they have,” Jones said.

Meet some of the vendors below.

Akira Carson

Carson is the owner of AK Designs. She specializes in custom pieces ranging from clothes to bags, which are being debuted at the market. She also creates embroidered pieces.

“These are all handmade and custom, so no one else will have your bag,” Carson said. “One and only.”

You can see her latest designs on Instagram, Facebook and her website.

MarKeacha Allen

Known as the “Bling Bling Queen,” Allen is the owner of Glitz-N-Glory Glam Boutique. She creates blinged-out cups, t-shirts and jewelry. Some of her earrings are hand painted and include fabric.

“You name it, I’ll bling it,” Allen said.

More of her pieces can be seen on Facebook and at her storefront at 427 South Main Street in Bryan.

Shontay Jones & Angela Leggett

Jones is the owner of Desired Treasures Boutique, a plus-sized boutique with an array of clothing styles, shoes, hats and jewelry. You can get a look at her pieces before Saturday’s market on her Facebook.

The Great Escape is a space where people can mingle, network and get pampered. The owner, Angela Leggett, offers virtual services where people can enjoy self-care with her pamper packs.

“You can sit at home in your pajamas, have a drink or two and get pampered at home,” Leggett said.

Leggett can be reached on her Facebook and Linktree.

More information about the market can be found on The Reach Project’s Facebook. Along with vendors, the market will feature musical artist Kristine Alicia from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

