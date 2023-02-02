Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State

Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State
Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State(Bryan ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Los Vikingos mariachi band is going to State.

This is the 7th year in a row they advanced to the competition and this year, they received straight 1′s to get there.

They will compete at the 2023 UIL State Mariachi Festival on Feb. 24 and 25 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center in Seguin, TX.

