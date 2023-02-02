Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos mariachi band advances for State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Los Vikingos mariachi band is going to State.

This is the 7th year in a row they advanced to the competition and this year, they received straight 1′s to get there.

They will compete at the 2023 UIL State Mariachi Festival on Feb. 24 and 25 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center in Seguin, TX.

