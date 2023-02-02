The Wall That Heals to come to College Station in honor of 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War

The Wall That Heals commemorates Vietnam veterans
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley will have a special opportunity to honor our nation’s heroes for the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

The Wall That Heals will come to Veterans Park, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

It honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

There will also be a mobile education center.

The Wall That Heals will be at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station from April 27-30.

College Station is one of three stops in Texas. The 28th season of The Wall That Heals will begin on March 16 in San Luis Obispo, CA, and visit 32 communities during the year.

This serves as an opportunity for the community to remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

