Aggies Host Georgia Bulldogs in Primetime Matchup

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track with a prime-time home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 7-5, with all 12 games occurring since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

Since losing the first four meetings, the Aggies have won seven of the last eight contests, including three straight victories.

HOT TICKET AGGIES

Texas A&M Basketball has become a hot ticket, playing in front of an average crowd of 13,999 (83,993 total fans) over the past six games.

Reed Arena (capacity 12,989) has averaged a crowd of 12,386 in its last two home games (both Aggie wins) since the students have returned for the spring semester.

With crowds of 12,126 vs. Florida and 12,646 vs. Vanderbilt, it was the first time the Aggies have drawn back-to-back crowds of 12,000-plus at home since 2015-16.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in 9-of-11 games, including four games with 20 or more. Radford’s FG% in the first 11 games of the season was 31.5% and is 48.0% in the last 11.

Wade Taylor IV has a team-best 17 double-digit scoring games this season and has scored 14+ in his last 3.

Henry Coleman III has double-digit points in 5 of his past 7 games, including back-to-back 18-point efforts.

Coleman has 3 double-doubles in SEC play, including an 18-point/15-rebound gem in his most recent game.

The Aggies have earned a rebounding advantage in nine of past 11 games, after having the board advantage in six of the first 11 games of 2022-23.

Over the past three games, the Aggies have averaged just 8.7 turnovers (26 total), which is the lowest TO average for any 3-game stretch in more than 60 games.

The Aggies have scuffled at the free throw line the past two games, hitting 35-of-60 freebie attempts (.583). Prior to the rough patch, the Aggies were hitting a SEC-best 78.2% in conference games.

Texas A&M had a season-high 24 offensive rebounds vs. ARK, but managed just 22 defensive rebounds, which was the fewest since the SEC opener vs. UF.

ONE OF A KIND

Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s ONLY active 6-2 or shorter player hitting more than 50.0% of his field goal attempts for his career (minimum 500 attempts).

Active 6′ 2″ or Shorter Shooting Pct. Leaders

(Minimum 500 FGA)

Rk Player, School FGM-FGA FG%

1. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 472-930 .508

2. Jayden Saddler, Saint Peter’s 421-849 .496

3. Brandon Whitney, Montana 289-589 .491

4. Demarius Jacobs, Ball State 275-561 .490

5. Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown St. 381-784 .486

LEADER OF THE PACK

Wade Taylor IV is hitting a SEC-best 84.0% on his free throw attempts, which is an improvement from his freshman FT% of 77.7%.

Taylor’s career FT% of 80.9% ranks No. 3 in program history among player with 190+ free throw attempts.

SEC Free Throw % Leaders

Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %

1. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M 84-100 .840

2. Wendell Green Jr., Auburn 106-127 .835

3. Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss 55-66 .833

4. Mark Sears, Alabama 82-99 .828

5. Brandon Miller, Alabama 81-98 .827

Texas A&M Career Free Throw % Leaders

Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %

1. Mike Floyd, 1972-75 230-272 .840

2. Elston Turner, 2011-13 161-196 .821

3. Wade Taylor IV, 2021-present 157-194 .809

4. Josh Carter, 2005-09 261-325 .803

5. Randy Knowles, 1971-74 270-337 .801

COLEMAN CONSISTENCY:

Junior F Henry Coleman III was one of five returning SEC players to average more than 11 points and six rebounds per game in 2021-22, joining Colin Castleton of Florida, Jordan Wright of Vanderbilt, Kobe Brown of Missouri and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

This season, Coleman III is one of 11 SEC players averaging 10.0+ points and 6.0+ rebounds per game at 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Coleman ranks among an elite group of Aggies that have averaged 10.0+ points/6.0 rebounds for their careers (minimum 60 games | since 1995-96).

*Career 10.0+ pts/6.0+ rebs Aggies

(Minimum 60 games / Sorted by Pts/G)

Rk Player, Years Pts/G Rebs/G

1. Jalen Jones, 2014-16 14.5 6.9

2. Tyler Davis, 2015-18 13.4 7.4

3. Joseph Jones, 2004-08 12.8 6.4

4. Calvin Davis, 1995-98 11.6 6.4

4. Robert Williams, 2016-18 11.1 8.7

5. Henry Coleman III, 2021-present 10.8 6.2

*-Since 1995-96

ABOUT THAT DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Coleman III’s 18-point/15-rebound double-double vs. ARK on 1/31 put him among an elite group of Aggies, in general, and a very select group that have done it in SEC play.

18-pt/15-reb Double-Doubles in SEC Play

(Sorted by Points)

Player Pts/Rebs Opponent, Date

Robert Williams 21/15 at LSU, 1/23/2018

Savion Flagg 20/15 vs. Arkansas, 1/5/2019

Henry Coleman III 18/15 at Arkansas, 1/31/2023

Robert Williams 18/15 at LSU, 1/23/2018

DENNIS THE MENACE:

Graduate guard Dexter Dennis joined the Aggies for the 2022-23 season after a standout career at Wichita State that included earning the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Award in the American Athletic Conference.

Dennis matched Robert Williams’ school record for rebounds vs. a SEC opponent with 16 rebounds vs. Florida on Jan. 18.

Single Game Rebounds vs. SEC Opponent

Rk Player Rebounds Opponent, Date

1. Dexter Dennis 16 vs. Florida, 1/18/2023

Robert Williams 16 vs. Missouri, 2/8/2017

3. Henry Coleman III 15 vs. S. Carolina, 1/29/2022

Henry Coleman III 15 at Arkansas, 1/31/2023

Savion Flagg 15 vs. Arkansas, 1/5/2019

Christian Mekowuli 15 at Mississippi St., 3/9/2019

Christian Mekowuli 15 vs. Georgia, 2/12/2019

Robert Williams 15 at LSU, 1/23/2018

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

PROMOTIONS UPDATE:

A&M Student Early Entry: The North entry of Reed Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. for ANY A&M Student. All doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Fan Zone (North Entry) :

Tent setup with TVs, games, face painting & more! For ALL fans starting at 6:30 p.m.

Free Costa Vida tastings.

12th Man Rewards: 100 Points

