Aggies Host Georgia Bulldogs in Primetime Matchup
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track with a prime-time home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena.
- The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 7-5, with all 12 games occurring since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.
- Since losing the first four meetings, the Aggies have won seven of the last eight contests, including three straight victories.
HOT TICKET AGGIES
Texas A&M Basketball has become a hot ticket, playing in front of an average crowd of 13,999 (83,993 total fans) over the past six games.
- Reed Arena (capacity 12,989) has averaged a crowd of 12,386 in its last two home games (both Aggie wins) since the students have returned for the spring semester.
- With crowds of 12,126 vs. Florida and 12,646 vs. Vanderbilt, it was the first time the Aggies have drawn back-to-back crowds of 12,000-plus at home since 2015-16.
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in 9-of-11 games, including four games with 20 or more. Radford’s FG% in the first 11 games of the season was 31.5% and is 48.0% in the last 11.
- Wade Taylor IV has a team-best 17 double-digit scoring games this season and has scored 14+ in his last 3.
- Henry Coleman III has double-digit points in 5 of his past 7 games, including back-to-back 18-point efforts.
- Coleman has 3 double-doubles in SEC play, including an 18-point/15-rebound gem in his most recent game.
- The Aggies have earned a rebounding advantage in nine of past 11 games, after having the board advantage in six of the first 11 games of 2022-23.
- Over the past three games, the Aggies have averaged just 8.7 turnovers (26 total), which is the lowest TO average for any 3-game stretch in more than 60 games.
- The Aggies have scuffled at the free throw line the past two games, hitting 35-of-60 freebie attempts (.583). Prior to the rough patch, the Aggies were hitting a SEC-best 78.2% in conference games.
- Texas A&M had a season-high 24 offensive rebounds vs. ARK, but managed just 22 defensive rebounds, which was the fewest since the SEC opener vs. UF.
ONE OF A KIND
Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s ONLY active 6-2 or shorter player hitting more than 50.0% of his field goal attempts for his career (minimum 500 attempts).
Active 6′ 2″ or Shorter Shooting Pct. Leaders
(Minimum 500 FGA)
Rk Player, School FGM-FGA FG%
1. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 472-930 .508
2. Jayden Saddler, Saint Peter’s 421-849 .496
3. Brandon Whitney, Montana 289-589 .491
4. Demarius Jacobs, Ball State 275-561 .490
5. Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown St. 381-784 .486
LEADER OF THE PACK
Wade Taylor IV is hitting a SEC-best 84.0% on his free throw attempts, which is an improvement from his freshman FT% of 77.7%.
- Taylor’s career FT% of 80.9% ranks No. 3 in program history among player with 190+ free throw attempts.
SEC Free Throw % Leaders
Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %
1. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M 84-100 .840
2. Wendell Green Jr., Auburn 106-127 .835
3. Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss 55-66 .833
4. Mark Sears, Alabama 82-99 .828
5. Brandon Miller, Alabama 81-98 .827
Texas A&M Career Free Throw % Leaders
Rk Player, School FT-FTA FT %
1. Mike Floyd, 1972-75 230-272 .840
2. Elston Turner, 2011-13 161-196 .821
3. Wade Taylor IV, 2021-present 157-194 .809
4. Josh Carter, 2005-09 261-325 .803
5. Randy Knowles, 1971-74 270-337 .801
COLEMAN CONSISTENCY:
Junior F Henry Coleman III was one of five returning SEC players to average more than 11 points and six rebounds per game in 2021-22, joining Colin Castleton of Florida, Jordan Wright of Vanderbilt, Kobe Brown of Missouri and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.
- This season, Coleman III is one of 11 SEC players averaging 10.0+ points and 6.0+ rebounds per game at 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Coleman ranks among an elite group of Aggies that have averaged 10.0+ points/6.0 rebounds for their careers (minimum 60 games | since 1995-96).
*Career 10.0+ pts/6.0+ rebs Aggies
(Minimum 60 games / Sorted by Pts/G)
Rk Player, Years Pts/G Rebs/G
1. Jalen Jones, 2014-16 14.5 6.9
2. Tyler Davis, 2015-18 13.4 7.4
3. Joseph Jones, 2004-08 12.8 6.4
4. Calvin Davis, 1995-98 11.6 6.4
4. Robert Williams, 2016-18 11.1 8.7
5. Henry Coleman III, 2021-present 10.8 6.2
*-Since 1995-96
ABOUT THAT DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Coleman III’s 18-point/15-rebound double-double vs. ARK on 1/31 put him among an elite group of Aggies, in general, and a very select group that have done it in SEC play.
18-pt/15-reb Double-Doubles in SEC Play
(Sorted by Points)
Player Pts/Rebs Opponent, Date
Robert Williams 21/15 at LSU, 1/23/2018
Savion Flagg 20/15 vs. Arkansas, 1/5/2019
Henry Coleman III 18/15 at Arkansas, 1/31/2023
Robert Williams 18/15 at LSU, 1/23/2018
DENNIS THE MENACE:
Graduate guard Dexter Dennis joined the Aggies for the 2022-23 season after a standout career at Wichita State that included earning the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Award in the American Athletic Conference.
- Dennis matched Robert Williams’ school record for rebounds vs. a SEC opponent with 16 rebounds vs. Florida on Jan. 18.
Single Game Rebounds vs. SEC Opponent
Rk Player Rebounds Opponent, Date
1. Dexter Dennis 16 vs. Florida, 1/18/2023
Robert Williams 16 vs. Missouri, 2/8/2017
3. Henry Coleman III 15 vs. S. Carolina, 1/29/2022
Henry Coleman III 15 at Arkansas, 1/31/2023
Savion Flagg 15 vs. Arkansas, 1/5/2019
Christian Mekowuli 15 at Mississippi St., 3/9/2019
Christian Mekowuli 15 vs. Georgia, 2/12/2019
Robert Williams 15 at LSU, 1/23/2018
FOLLOW THE ACTION:
- The game will be televised by SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.
PROMOTIONS UPDATE:
- A&M Student Early Entry: The North entry of Reed Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. for ANY A&M Student. All doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
- Fan Zone (North Entry):
- Tent setup with TVs, games, face painting & more! For ALL fans starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Free Costa Vida tastings.
- 12th Man Rewards: 100 Points
