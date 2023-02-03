The Amber Alert Network System: How does it work? How to help?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever woken up to the excessive buzzing of your cellphone to realize another child or person has gone missing?

In honor of National Missing Persons Day, The Three spoke to Executive Director Chuck Fleeger to share how the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley works and how you can help.

Fleeger explains you can share any information you see about a missing person, donate or volunteer to assist search and rescue teams. He says the process starts with the police receiving a report on a missing child.

“If they determine that the circumstances of that missing child meet the criteria established by the state and a regional plan, they would then contact us to put out an alert,” explained Fleeger.

According to Fleeger, from there the network puts out a regional alert that covers the seven counties of the Brazos Valley. He says after that they follow up with the state.

“That [gets] a much larger footprint, a much larger area of coverage.”

Fleeger says once the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley gets notified by the police, it takes about 10 to 15 minutes to get that information out to the public.

“The process moves fairly quickly once it’s established that [it] is going to meet that criteria,” he said.

To report a missing person, first contact local law enforcement or call AANBV at 877-98-2628 .

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.