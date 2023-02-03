Brenham High School student awarded with American Red Cross ‘National Lifesaving Award’

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - One Brenham High Junior received the ‘National Lifesaving Award’ from the American Red Cross after he saved his mother’s life last year.

Back in August of 2022, Alex Dallmeyer and his family were out on a boat in Lake Somerville. What started out as a fun, summer boat day, ended with a freak accident.

“My mom was trying to get back on the boat on the ladder and I heard a scream,” said Dallmeyer. “I looked in the water and her left leg on the back of her calf was split open. My brother somehow got her onto the boat. I sat with her on the ground and held her leg up with pressure. I was terrified but tried my best to keep her conscious. We finally made it to the dock. EMS met us and she was life-flighted. ”

He saved his mom Heather’s life that day. Dallmeyer credits his summer job with making him ready to step up during a life-threatening moment.

“I was trained by the Red Cross earlier that summer,” said Dallmeyer. “I was a life guard. In my experience, I really learned what it takes to keep someone alive and safe in a time of need. Yes, I’m a lifeguard but nothing could’ve prepared me for that. I think that after that, it really changed my perspective on my job and life. In that moment, I could’ve lost my mom.”

Thursday, the American Red Cross honored Alex with a ‘Lifesaving Award’ in front of the City of Brenham.

Jennifer Young, Executive Director at the American Red Cross, told KBTX its an award that’s been given out for over 100 years.

“What Alex received today was the Certificate of Merit. It’s the highest award anyone can receive at the American Red Cross for saving and sustaining a life. The American Red Cross trains thousands of people a year in those lifesaving skills. You never know when you’ll need them. But being here today, Alex deserves it 100%. Seeing Alex with his mom means everything.”

Alex told KBTX he plans to continue lifeguarding.

