Cashless businesses gain traction in Bryan, College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several businesses around town are switching to a cashless payment method.

Harvest Coffee - Uptown Brunch opened in December of 2022 in south College Station. Along with their newest location, the locally owned business has two others in Century Square and Downtown Bryan. All of their locations made the transition starting on Jan. 1.

“So at our other locations, we accepted cash since we opened them but it’s too much of a headache from a business standpoint,” said Manager Andreya Varnell. “It’s something a lot of places are doing now a days. The times of cash as a necessity is behind us.”

Varnell said they made the choice for several reasons.

“Since we’re growing so quickly, we decided as a company it would be safest to not have cash on hand. You never know what can happen when cash is in house,” said Varnell. “Another reason is every time we went to go deposit our cash, every time we would get cash back they would charge us a fee to pull the cash. So, it’s actually cheaper for us to take the credit card processing fee. On top of that, COVID-19. It’s still here and by only allowing cards, customers can tap or swipe themselves. No transferring back and forth between us.”

Currently, Varnell said customers have adjusted to the method better than they expected.

“I was really the one who was like, ‘cashless? really?’ but, all customers have been very understanding about it,” Varnell said. “We know it can be a pain but it really is for our safety and many people appreciate that.”

Nora Thompson, President of First Financial Bank Bryan/College Station Region, said a cashless workflow can be more reliable.

“Their money goes into the bank almost immediately with the electronic delivery method. Like you said earlier, the security for businesses when they don’t have to pay to have someone make a deposit for them and drive down to the bank,” said Thompson. “But also for the customer it can be more reliable. We see more and more people buying debit cards. It really is just more secure, that’s the bottom line.”

