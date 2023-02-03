City of Bryan to host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for seniors

Tickets are $5 for live music, food, a photo booth and door prizes
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your green dancing shoes! The City of Bryan is hosting a Senior St. Patrick’s Day dance.

Ages 55+ are invited to the dance on Friday, March 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

There will be live music, Irish-themed refreshments, a photo booth, a cash bar and door prizes.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation Department Office, or at the door for $5 each.

For more information, go to the City of Bryan’s Facebook page.

