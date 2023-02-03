City of Bryan to host a St. Patrick’s Day dance for seniors
Tickets are $5 for live music, food, a photo booth and door prizes
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your green dancing shoes! The City of Bryan is hosting a Senior St. Patrick’s Day dance.
Ages 55+ are invited to the dance on Friday, March 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
There will be live music, Irish-themed refreshments, a photo booth, a cash bar and door prizes.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation Department Office, or at the door for $5 each.
For more information, go to the City of Bryan’s Facebook page.
