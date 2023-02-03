Classroom Champion: Ra’maya Carter From Somerville High School

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion is Ra’maya Carter.

The Somerville High School senior has a 3.95 grade point average and is ranked number one in her class. Academically Ra’maya has made Valedictorian and All A Honor Roll. She’s also a Drum Major, plays the bass clarinet, and is in the student council. Additionally, she is very active in her community with NHS, FCA, Children’s Choir, and coaching youth sports.

Josephine Reese, Ra’maya’s Science Teacher, shares with us how much Ra’maya cares for her performance not only in extra curriculars but academics as well.

“Wow, she is involved in almost every athletic event that we have at this school, and she gives it all she has, she works very hard.” Say’s Josephine Reese, “And I always ask her, Well, what’s going on with you? Because I don’t want to overload her with too much because of how conscientious she is about her work.”

Athletically Ra’Maya plays Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Tennis, participates in track and cross country for the Yeguas. Her awards and achievements are making MVP of Track and Basketball. Outfielder of the year for softball, Newcomer of the year for basketball, Several Playoff runs, and made school history for first woman’s relay team to go to state.

“Ra’maya is your dream athlete.” Say’s Head Volleyball Coach Alicia Ellis, “She’s a girl who will come out here and bust her butt the whole time, working hard, pushing herself. She doesn’t want to be mediocre. She wants to be the best. And her work ethic is tremendous. I’ve only had her for this year, but from the past years of watching her, she’s worked so hard to earn everything that she has done on the court. Having her in basketball and volleyball. She played a big role on our team and our success comes from her. She played a big role in it.”

Ra’maya is undecided where she plans to go to school. But she knows exactly what she wants to do.

“After I graduate, I plan on going to one of the colleges I’ve got accepted into. Um, not to say yet, I plan on going into nursing and getting my degree in nursing and becoming a neonatal nurse.” Concludes Yegua senior Ra’maya Carter.

