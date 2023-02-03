College Station ISD Business Professionals of America students advance to state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools made their district proud at the Business Professionals of America Regional Leadership Conference.

Dozens of students from the two schools advanced to state and even more earned recognition in their respective contests.

The state qualifiers will participate in the BPA State Leadership Conference in Dallas on March 2 through 5.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.