Executive chef shares recipes for Super Bowl spreads

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many are already looking forward to cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this time next week. For those planning to watch the game at home with friends and family, the gameday spread will be an important part of the experience.

That’s why the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center executive chef Kevin Luque joined BVTM to share some quick and delicious gameday recipes that will make everyone crowd around the table.

Luque shared how to make taco dip, which is a recipe from his mother, along with bacon-wrapped jalapenos, Jameson wings and Hawaiian bread ice cream sandwiches with chili mango glaze.

You can find the recipes and demonstrations from Luque below.

Taco Dip – Feeds 10

Ingredients:

Sour Cream – 32 ounces

Taco seasoning – 2 packets

Salsa – 2 glass jars – 12 ounce jars from your grocery store, heat level to your liking

Shredded Cheese – 2 bags Mexican Blend – bags from your grocery store

Diced Tomatoes – 2 tomatoes

Sliced Black Olives – 1 cup

Chopped Green Onions – 1/4 cup

Directions:

In a dish that you will present the dip in, layer each item into thin layers in the following order: sour cream, taco seasoning, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, olives, green onions

Enjoy with Tortilla Chips or Pita Chips or both.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos – Feeds 5

Ingredients:

Fresh Jalapenos – 10 each

Cream Cheese – 8ounces – one normal box from your grocery store

Goat Cheese – 8 ounces

Ground Chorizo – 8 ounces

Finely Chopped Yellow Onion – 1/2 cup

Sliced Bacon – about one pound (20 slices)

BBQ Rub – 1 tablespoon

Directions:

In a skillet, cook chorizo over medium heat until about halfway cooked, breaking it up as it cooks. Add in the onion and continue cooking until chorizo is fully cooked. Drain grease and set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, beat together room-temperature cream cheese, goat cheese, chorizo mixture and BBQ rub until well combined. Spoon mixture into a ziplock bag or piping bag.

Remove stem from jalapeno and slice lengthwise. Using a spoon, scrape out the seeds and ribs.

Pipe the mixture into the jalapeno halves, level with the top then wrap firmly with a single strip of bacon.

Sprinkle each with a little bit more BBQ rub and place on a 350 degree smoker for 15-20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp, flipping halfway through.

Jameson Wings – Feeds 3-4

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings – 2 pounds

Jameson Irish Whiskey – 3/4 cup

Honey – 1 cup

Dijon Mustard – 1/2 cup

Chili Powder – 1 tablespoon

Limes, Zested & Juiced – 1 each

Cayenne Pepper – 1/2 teaspoon

Red Pepper Flakes – 1 teaspoon

Minced Garlic – 1/2 teaspoon

Directions:

To prepare the chicken wings, pat very well with paper towels. Toss in a bowl with salt and pepper to season. For extra crispy wings, coat in corn starch during this step. Lay onto a wire rack-lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 15 minutes or to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

In a saucepan, heat the Jameson over medium heat to burn off the alcohol, reducing by about half. Once reduced, remove from heat and add garlic and allow to cool. Once cooled, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Hawaiian Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chili Mango Glaze – feeds 12

Ingredients:

Hawaiian slider rolls – 12 each

Vanilla Ice Cream – 12 scoops – 1-2 ounce scoops

Oil- 1 tablespoon

Chopped mango – 2 tablespoons

Lime juice – 1 tablespoon

Chili powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Minced garlic – 1/2 tablespoon

Powdered Sugar – 3 tablespoons

Directions:

Set aside the rolls and powdered sugar for later use.

Scoop 12 portions of ice cream and place back into freezer for later use.

In a pot over medium heat add oil, mangos and garlic, cook until garlic is fragrant, add remaining ingredients and simmer for five minutes. Remove from heat and carefully blend in blender.

Lay out the 12 rolls, split them and place one scoop of ice cream on each roll. Drizzle with warm glaze, top with top bun and sprinkle all with powdered sugar. Enjoy before ice cream melts.

