Executive chef shares recipes for Super Bowl spreads
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many are already looking forward to cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl this time next week. For those planning to watch the game at home with friends and family, the gameday spread will be an important part of the experience.
That’s why the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center executive chef Kevin Luque joined BVTM to share some quick and delicious gameday recipes that will make everyone crowd around the table.
Luque shared how to make taco dip, which is a recipe from his mother, along with bacon-wrapped jalapenos, Jameson wings and Hawaiian bread ice cream sandwiches with chili mango glaze.
You can find the recipes and demonstrations from Luque below.
Taco Dip – Feeds 10
Ingredients:
- Sour Cream – 32 ounces
- Taco seasoning – 2 packets
- Salsa – 2 glass jars – 12 ounce jars from your grocery store, heat level to your liking
- Shredded Cheese – 2 bags Mexican Blend – bags from your grocery store
- Diced Tomatoes – 2 tomatoes
- Sliced Black Olives – 1 cup
- Chopped Green Onions – 1/4 cup
Directions:
- In a dish that you will present the dip in, layer each item into thin layers in the following order: sour cream, taco seasoning, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, olives, green onions
- Enjoy with Tortilla Chips or Pita Chips or both.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos – Feeds 5
Ingredients:
- Fresh Jalapenos – 10 each
- Cream Cheese – 8ounces – one normal box from your grocery store
- Goat Cheese – 8 ounces
- Ground Chorizo – 8 ounces
- Finely Chopped Yellow Onion – 1/2 cup
- Sliced Bacon – about one pound (20 slices)
- BBQ Rub – 1 tablespoon
Directions:
- In a skillet, cook chorizo over medium heat until about halfway cooked, breaking it up as it cooks. Add in the onion and continue cooking until chorizo is fully cooked. Drain grease and set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, beat together room-temperature cream cheese, goat cheese, chorizo mixture and BBQ rub until well combined. Spoon mixture into a ziplock bag or piping bag.
- Remove stem from jalapeno and slice lengthwise. Using a spoon, scrape out the seeds and ribs.
- Pipe the mixture into the jalapeno halves, level with the top then wrap firmly with a single strip of bacon.
- Sprinkle each with a little bit more BBQ rub and place on a 350 degree smoker for 15-20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp, flipping halfway through.
Jameson Wings – Feeds 3-4
Ingredients:
- Chicken Wings – 2 pounds
- Jameson Irish Whiskey – 3/4 cup
- Honey – 1 cup
- Dijon Mustard – 1/2 cup
- Chili Powder – 1 tablespoon
- Limes, Zested & Juiced – 1 each
- Cayenne Pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
- Red Pepper Flakes – 1 teaspoon
- Minced Garlic – 1/2 teaspoon
Directions:
- To prepare the chicken wings, pat very well with paper towels. Toss in a bowl with salt and pepper to season. For extra crispy wings, coat in corn starch during this step. Lay onto a wire rack-lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 15 minutes or to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- In a saucepan, heat the Jameson over medium heat to burn off the alcohol, reducing by about half. Once reduced, remove from heat and add garlic and allow to cool. Once cooled, add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Hawaiian Bread Ice Cream Sandwiches, Chili Mango Glaze – feeds 12
Ingredients:
- Hawaiian slider rolls – 12 each
- Vanilla Ice Cream – 12 scoops – 1-2 ounce scoops
- Oil- 1 tablespoon
- Chopped mango – 2 tablespoons
- Lime juice – 1 tablespoon
- Chili powder – 1/2 teaspoon
- Minced garlic – 1/2 tablespoon
- Powdered Sugar – 3 tablespoons
Directions:
- Set aside the rolls and powdered sugar for later use.
- Scoop 12 portions of ice cream and place back into freezer for later use.
- In a pot over medium heat add oil, mangos and garlic, cook until garlic is fragrant, add remaining ingredients and simmer for five minutes. Remove from heat and carefully blend in blender.
- Lay out the 12 rolls, split them and place one scoop of ice cream on each roll. Drizzle with warm glaze, top with top bun and sprinkle all with powdered sugar. Enjoy before ice cream melts.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.