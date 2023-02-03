Go Red Day kicks off Heart Month

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is American Heart Month, and Friday, Feb. 3 is “Wear Red Day”.

It’s part of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red” campaign to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2020, that’s one in every five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Melissa Kendrick is the Lead Flight Nurse with CHI St. Joseph Air Med 12 and discussed risk factors of heart disease and signs of a heart attack.

Risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking and lack of physical activity. Symptoms of a heart attack include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea or lightheadedness.

For more information on heart health, go to heart.org

