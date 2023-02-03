Grab the family and enjoy First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the First Friday of every month, the streets and businesses of Historic Downtown Bryan are filled with artists, vendors and performers from across the Brazos Valley.

During this February First Friday be sure to visit The Tipsy Trinket or The Chocolate Gallery for a chance to earn a free Destination Bryan, Texas t-shirt! Starting at 5 p.m., the first 25 people who spend $25 at either store will be given a free t-shirt courtesy of Destination Bryan.

Join The Grand Stafford Theater for a free show featuring Louisiana rockers LVVRS with support from Taylor Young Band.

The Art979 Art Loop features a collection of local artists & creators showcasing their works. Take a walk around the block near The Village and Art979 Gallery & The Frame Gallery Downtown to meet these talented artists yourself.

Hang with Tavo Coffee Co. & Bygone Vintage to shop a brand new selection of vintage sweaters, jackets and A&M gear.

A full lineup of First Friday activities can be found on the Destination Bryan website here.

If you’re worried about finding street parking on First Friday, park at Blinn College in Bryan and ride the free shuttle with pick-up and drop-off at the Roy Kelly Parking Garage in Downtown Bryan. The shuttle runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Whether you’re a musician, an artist, a non-profit, a religious organization or beyond, you are always welcome to be a part of the First Friday fun. All you have to do is submit an application between the 1st and 15th of each month preceding First Friday.

