Grimes County Judge sentences man to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Marcus Leshun Sargent of Grimes County will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

“A pedophile was convicted and sentenced to life in prison today,” said Grimes County Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster.

“During the trial, it was evident Marcus Sargent was struggling to control the ‘impure thoughts’ he had for a [young child]” Armbruster continues, “Thank God he was caught in the act.”

On July 21, 2020, Child Protective Services (CPS) received a report that Sargent had sexually assaulted a child.

Navasota Police looked into the allegations in conjunction with CPS and investigators and learned that there was an eyewitness to the sexual assault.

According to investigators, a witness walked into the room while the assault was happening.

On July 29, 2020, Texas DPS conducted an interview with Sargent and he confessed to the assault.

“He went on to describe at least three other incidents of the same child,” Armbruster says.

After three days, the jury found Sargent guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Sargent is currently in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

