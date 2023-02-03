Lady Tigers remain perfect in district play with win over Magnolia

A&M Consolidated soccer logo
A&M Consolidated soccer logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Consol Lady Tigers faced off against the #11 state ranked and #3 region 3 ranked Magnolia Bulldogs, in a District 21-5A battle Thursday night. 

The Lady Tigers struck early, as a cross from Lily Hickson found Carson Walter on the back post.  Walter buried Hickson’s cross in an air-borne volley to put the Tigers ahead 1-0. 

The game would go back and forth through the night, with the Tigers seeing the majority of chances in the Bulldog’s defensive third. 

The Tigers’ defensive end, led by Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Kayla Morawiecz, Evie Nolan, and Kindle Kerbel, put in a full time shift while especially limiting Magnolia’s chances in the first half. 

With two minutes left to play in the game, Reagan Lee made the save of the game, when she dove to her right side and denied the Bulldog’s best chance of the evening.

The Lady Tigers will be at it again Fridaynight, as they travel to College Station High School in the Cross-Town Showdown.  Junior varsity kicks off at 5:00 p.m, with the varsity following up at 7:00 p.m.

With Thursday’s victory, the Lady Tigers move to 3-0 in district.

