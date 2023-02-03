No. 3 A&M Heads to Rice for In-State Matchup

HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team heads to Rice for a dual match Saturday, February 4. First serve between the Aggies and Owls is set for 11 a.m. at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

The Maroon & White have won the two previous meetings with the Owls, however the last time the Aggies travelled to the George R. Brown Tennis Center they were bested, 4-1. A&M is looking to continue its unbeaten start to the season, while also extending its win streak over Rice during this in-state matchup.

In their last outing, the Aggies overcame both FAU and then-No. 20 Florida at the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Aggies faced FAU in the opening round and made quick work of the Owls, 4-0, which secured their advancement to the final round.

In the championship round, A&M battled Florida in its first ranked match of the season. The Aggies secured the doubles point with wins from pairings Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine and Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres. In singles the Gators battled back and tied the match on two separate occasions. The Maroon & White forced an advantage as Stoiana stepped up beating Carly Briggs on court 1 in a three-set thriller, which clinched the match for A&M, 4-2, and secured qualification for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Stoiana’s performance at the Kickoff Weekend earned her SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. This was her first weekly honor of the year, and fifth of her career.

Fans can follow the action through the livestream and live stats on Rice’s website.

