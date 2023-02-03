No. 4 Aggies host No. 3 Auburn for a Top-Four Test

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts No. 3 Auburn for a top four test to open the spring portion of the Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies (5-3, 1-2) face off with the Tigers (6-1, 3-0) for the second time this season with the Tigers taking the first meeting, 10-6, in Auburn, Ala.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team dominated South Dakota State, 18-2.

The Maroon & White started out strong, winning Flat 4-1. Maggie Nealon, Devan Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas all scored points for the Aggies. Brombach’s 88 points earned her Most Outstanding Performer honors.

The Aggies did not let up, securing Fences with a 4-1 advantage. Brombach earned her second MOP honor of the day, scoring another 88 points to best the Jackrabbits’ Rachel Darby. Haley Redifer, Alexa Leong and Devon Thomas earned the other three Fences points.

The Aggies secured all 10 points in the western arena. In Reining, Emmy-Lu Marsh scored 73 points, earning MOP honors. Keesa Luers, Ariana Gray, Lisa Bricker and Lauren Hanson also scored Reining points. Horsemanship was highlighted by Ella Petak. After a re-ride, Petak notched 76 points to earn MOP honors. Cori Cansdale, Alexis Robinson, Ellie Gerbrandt and Hanna Oluassen were the other point-scorers for the Aggies.

PROMOTIONS

The Yell Leaders will be in attendance for the meet, while Aggieland Tap Truck will also be on site, selling snacks and drinks. This meet will serve as Aggie Equestrian’s Title IX meet where the first 50 fans will receive a free 50th Anniversary of Title IX commemorative cross body bag.

Buddy the Horse, an equine member of the team for over 10 years, who is owned by Lyle Lovett, will be available at halftime for photo opportunities.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

