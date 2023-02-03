Power crews, first responders work to restore power to Brazos Valley residents

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Power outages continue to linger for thousands of residents across the Brazos Valley.

At last check, more than 11,000 customers in central Texas are still without power, many of which have been in the cold since early Wednesday.

Emergency Management officials say while a portion of outages remains, power has been restored to most of Robertson County.

“In Franklin, Calvert, and parts of Bremond, we have power back,” says RCSO Investigator and Acting Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Ruland. “Hearne has power back on. Out in the county is very sporadic at this moment.”

Hundreds of tree limbs could be seen on the sides of roads, scattered through yards and in parking lots throughout the county Thursday.

While winter storms of the past remain on the minds of many across the Brazos Valley, officials say it doesn’t compare.

“Well this is different than the big snow that we had a couple of years ago, this is, the ice really wreaks havoc on the infrastructure of the electrical grid,” says Ruland.

With power outages, a thing of the past for many, homeowners across the area are now tasked with the lengthy and costly clean-up process.

‘We had to clear a lot of trees out of the roadways. Our volunteer fire department has really helped out with that quite a bit along with the sheriff’s office and all the other law enforcement in the county,” says Ruland.

As some enter yet another night in the dark, crews and first responders say they know power outages are inconvenient but they’re committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

“Some of them, I know for a fact, have not been home in a couple of days, and without them, we would really be in a lot of trouble,” says Ruland.

Navasota Valley Electric customers are mostly affected in rural areas of Robertson County. In a statement Thursday they said “We continue to scale up our contract and mutual aid crews. We anticipate significant progress within the next 24 hours but expect that some outages will persist into the weekend. Restoration from ice damage is a time-consuming process. As there is typically damage from the 3 phase line to members service wire.”

Entergy is also experiencing outages across the state but very few remain in Robertson County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.