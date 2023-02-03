Raising money one viewer at a time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX and the United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

The telethon will run for 3 days starting next Thursday.

Development Manager Kate Clair says this is one of United Way’s biggest fundraisers and all money gets recycled back into the community.

“It goes to support our non-profit agencies partners that we have as well as our own programs, which consist of early literacy, 211 Texas hotline, and ride2health,” said Clair.

By donating today, you’ll help the United Way’s community impact partners serve our neighbors in need.

For more information or to donate visit uwbv.org/kbtx .

