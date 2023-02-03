Raising money one viewer at a time

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX and the United Way of the Brazos Valley are partnering to serve 26 local organizations that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

The telethon will run for 3 days starting next Thursday.

Development Manager Kate Clair says this is one of United Way’s biggest fundraisers and all money gets recycled back into the community.

“It goes to support our non-profit agencies partners that we have as well as our own programs, which consist of early literacy, 211 Texas hotline, and ride2health,” said Clair.

By donating today, you’ll help the United Way’s community impact partners serve our neighbors in need.

For more information or to donate visit uwbv.org/kbtx .

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
The incidents occurred on Highway 36 in Somerville. The two entered four restaurants in...
Somerville Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

The Amber Alert Network System: How does it work? How to help?
The Amber Alert Network System: How does it work? How to help?
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - united way telethon
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - united way telethon
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - missing persons day
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - missing persons day