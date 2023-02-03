Stock up now on your Texas A&M Baseball and Softball gear from Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baseball and softball season is just around the corner and Aggieland Outfitters has all of the maroon and white gear you’ll need to support the Aggies this season.

“Aggieland Outfitters has all of your essentials to make a baseball game super fun,” sales associate Avery Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave says the apparel at Aggieland Outfitters is versatile, so you can dress down your football game day looks for the baseball season.

“Maroon and white is the way to go to support those Aggies. You can mix in some denim and sweatshirts to the colder games,” Van Cleave said.

Once the weather warms up, Aggieland Outfitters has a variety of baseball and softball t-shirts to choose from. Van Cleave says they might even have baseball jerseys coming in time for the season.

“Baseball caps are a necessity when it gets sunny and hot out,” she added.

You can visit either Aggieland Outfitters location seven days a week or visit the website here.

