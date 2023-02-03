Track & Field prepares for New Mexico Collegiate Classic

By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day meet begins with the women’s long jump at 9 a.m. on Friday, while the running events begin at 1:30 p.m. Fans can follow along on the live results provided by liverunningresults.com, and watch the live stream on FloTrack.

Teams competing at the meet include host New Mexico, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Texas and USC.

Entering the meet, the Texas A&M women’s track & field team is ranked No. 10 in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association weekly ranking. The men remain unranked.

Last week at the Razorback Invitational, the Aggies were led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards, both winning their events. Distin claimed the victory in the high jump with a clearance of 6-2.75/1.90m, a national leading mark that earned her the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week award. Edwards, competing in the pentathlon, stormed to a personal best 2:25.19 in the 800m to put her over the top of the field and claim the overall victory with 4138 points, becoming the fourth-best performer in Texas A&M history.

