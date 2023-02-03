Weekend Gardener: Virtual 2023 National JMG Leader Training

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior Master Gardener program is hosting an online training conference later this month that’s great for people who work with children.

“If you have a passion and you want to garden with kids, whether it’s classroom or your own children, or volunteer or you work with a youth organization, this is going to be a great one because we start with, I call it gardening 101,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

The Virtual 2023 JMG National Leader Training is scheduled for Feb. 21-23.

“And because it’s virtual, you’ll have access to all the presentations for months after the conference,” said Whittlesey.

You can take a look at the session information, speaker lineup, and register here.

