Aggie Softball hour to debut on Tuesday at Rudy’s BBQ

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball and Learfield will team up to bring the 12th Man a radio show for the first time in program history when ‘The Aggie Softball Hour with Trisha Ford’ premieres this Tuesday (Feb. 7) at Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ (504 Harvey Road, College Station).

Fans can join the Aggies in-person at Rudy’s BBQ from 7-8 p.m. or tune into the broadcast locally on Sports Radio 1150 AM and The Zone 93.7 FM in the Brazos Valley.

The show will also be available worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile app. Those unable to attend or listen can also watch the show live inside the app or on the Texas A&M Softball Facebook page.

Coach Ford will be joined by select players and guests for the one-hour show three times throughout the season. The show will highlight special features, questions from the audience and more.

Shows for the 2023 season are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 (7 p.m.), Wednesday, March 15 (6 p.m.) and Wednesday, April 26 (6 p.m.). More information is available at 12thman.com/softballhour.

