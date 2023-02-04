Aggie softball shows off HitTrax technology and hosts media for batting practice

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team hosted media members at batting practice and showed off their new HitTrax technology and other analytic software on Saturday.

Assistant coach Jeff Harger explained how HitTrax displays different stats with launch angles, swings, and their bodies. The media even got to try out batting practice including members of the KBTX Sports team. After batting practice, the media really put their skills to the test by taking live pitches from Aggie Emiley Kennedy.

”It was a lot better than I thought!” exclaimed A&M infielder Rylen Wiggins on the media’s performance in the batter’s box.

“Emiley was being nice to ya’ll today,” A&M infielder Trinity Cannon said. “She put it on the tee for ya’ll. Now imagine you’re in there and she’s throwing competitively a rise ball at your face. You’re out of there!” Cannon added.

WATCH: Proof that contact was made off a live SEC pitcher @TylerShawSports 😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/CaVhN3Xaif — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) February 4, 2023

Head Coach Trisha Ford also spoke to the media along with players following practice to discuss the upcoming season that begins with the Texas A&M Invitational on February 9th against Tarleton. The Aggies are coming off a 6-18 record in conference play last year and were picked to finish 12th out of 13 teams in the SEC this year. Ford said she’s not focused on expectations and things will be different this season.

”We’re going to surprise some people,” Ford said. “I like where they think we’re going to be and we’ll talk at the end of the year where we end up being. We’re going to play hard. We’re going to play gritty. We’re going to punch some people in the mouth. That’s just the kind of game we will play,” Ford added.

The Aggies will host Tarleton, Northern Kentucky, Michigan State, and Texas A&M-Commerce next week at the Texas A&M Invitational.

