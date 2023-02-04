Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals.

With every Aggie on the women’s side advancing to finals on the 1-meter, they all went on to claim four of the top-five spots in the event.

Alyssa Clairmont recorded her second first-place score of the invite and 10th of the season (311.70), followed by Mayson Richards in second (309.35).

Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props claimed the fourth and fifth spots, scoring 297.25 and 291.50, respectively.

Takuto Endo led the Maroon & White on the 3-meter, finishing sixth with a score of 360.20.

Placing top 10, Rhett Hensley finished eighth with a score of 343.95 and Victor Povzner came in ninth as he put up a 340.75.

Up Next The Aggies return to action tomorrow morning as the women compete on the platform at 11 a.m. and the men at 2:15 p.m. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be live streamed here.

