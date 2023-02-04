A&M Consolidated edges College Station in same town showdown 2-1

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated edged out College Station in the same town showdown 2-1 at Tiger Field Friday night.

The first half was a defensive battle but Consol’s Bryce Marianno scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

College Station would answer with 40 seconds left in the half as Brent Butler found Marcelo Garzo who scored to even the game at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Consol would score again in the second half and that would be the decision maker.

