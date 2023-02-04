BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center

By Amy Licerio and Katherine Griffith
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Bryan residents reported a strong smell of gas in their neighborhood Friday night.

The Bryan Fire Department says the smell seems to be originating from the 2800 block of N Texas Ave at a recycling center. They say natural gas pipe is in the process of being recycled.

Fire crews, gas officials and emergency management are working with a private contractor to clean up the materials producing the smell.

“This process could take several hours to several days, as they work methodically to remove the material without worsening the offensive odor in the area more than necessary,” the Bryan Assistant Fire Marshal, Gerald Burnett, said.

The fire department says anyone with a reasonable suspicion that there could be a gas leak should still report them to the fire department or gas company.

