Cameron woman sentenced to ten years in TDCJ for continuous violence against family

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - After a pre-sentencing investigation and sentencing hearing last week a judge sentenced Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron to 10 years in prison. This is the maximum sentence for the 3rd-degree felony, continuous violence against the family.

According to a press release from County/ District Attorney Bill Torrey of Milam County, the case started when one of the children was found at the next-door neighbor’s home, so hungry she was eating cat food. After the incident, the treatment of the children, who were all 9 years old or younger, was investigated. The investigation showed that the children were underfed and were also physically and psychologically abused.

The Department of Family and Protective Services immediately removed the children from the home.

According to Torrey, the children are now placed in a safe and stable home.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

