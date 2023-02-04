Cameron woman sentenced to ten years in TDCJ for continuous violence against family

Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron to ten years confinement in TDCJ.
Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron to ten years confinement in TDCJ.(Milam County Annex)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - After a pre-sentencing investigation and sentencing hearing last week a judge sentenced Toni Marie Martin, 32, of Cameron to 10 years in prison. This is the maximum sentence for the 3rd-degree felony, continuous violence against the family.

According to a press release from County/ District Attorney Bill Torrey of Milam County, the case started when one of the children was found at the next-door neighbor’s home, so hungry she was eating cat food. After the incident, the treatment of the children, who were all 9 years old or younger, was investigated. The investigation showed that the children were underfed and were also physically and psychologically abused.

The Department of Family and Protective Services immediately removed the children from the home.

According to Torrey, the children are now placed in a safe and stable home.

Editor’s note: To protect the survivor’s identity, we are withholding details that have been publicly released in this case.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Fire Truck
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center