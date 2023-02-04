Consol girls’ soccer blanks College Station 2-0
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat College Station 2-0 in a same town showdown at Cougar Field Friday night.
Lily Hickson broke the scoring seal in the 2nd half in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 Lady Tiger lead. Chloe Murr got a touch on a free kick and guided in Consol’s second goal of the night. The Lady Tigers had several looks in the first half.
Consol moves to 4-0 in district play. College Station falls to 1-3.
The Tigers will host Rudder on Tuesday. The Cougars will be at Magnolia West on Tuesday.
