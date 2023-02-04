Cougars come back to beat Lady Rangers, 74-63

Cougars beat Rangers 74-63
Cougars beat Rangers 74-63(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station advances to12-1 in district play behind a career high 37-points from Jaeden McMillin.

Jayden Davenport had 17 points and Kyla Clark added 12.

It was all Rangers in the first half taking a 16-14 lead but the Cougars came back in the second quarter to lead 39-24 heading into the break.

Rudder was led by freshman T’yana smith with 26 followed by Alaina Hill with 13.

College Station is back at home Tuesday to host Brenham for senior night.

