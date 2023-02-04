Distin and Sajdoková excel on day one of New Mexico Collegiate Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková went 1-2 in the women’s high jump as the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday.

Distin was the last jumper in the competition as she soared over 6-4.5/1.94m to collect the victory. The mark registers as a school record, the national leader among the collegiate ranks and ties the 11th best performer in NCAA history. Sajdoková earned the silver medal in the event, clearing 6-1.5/1.87m to become the third-best performer in Texas A&M history.

In the men’s pole vault, Landon Helms and Caleb Murdock tied for the victory, each vaulting 17-0/5.18m to top the rest of the field. The Aggies are the first team in the NCAA this season with four athletes clearing 17-0/5.18m, as Zach Davis (17-9.75/5.43m) and Jack Mann (17-0.75/5.20m) have already done so.

On the track, Camryn Dickson claimed the win in the unseeded sections of the 200m, clocking 23.30 to top the field of 97 competitors. Kennedy Wade finished fourth, rounding the track in 23.54.

In the women’s 400m, Jermaisha Arnold, a Coastal Carolina transfer, claimed fourth overall in 52.50. Her time makes her the eighth-best performer on the Texas A&M all-time top-12 list.

The Aggies return to the Albuquerque Convention Center on Saturday for day two of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

