District leader Rangers take down Cougars, 65-57

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder improves to 28-4 on the season with an 8-point win over College Station.

Rudder was led by Landon Heslip with 20 followed by Kevin Holmes 19 and Randon Cooks with 9.

Willie Everline led the Cougars with 21 followed by Jackson Verdugo with 9.

Up next, Rudder hosts Montgomery Lake Creek Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

College Station is away at Brenham on Tuesday.

