Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home

A groundbreaking was held Friday, February 3, 2023 for a home being built by Habitat for...
A groundbreaking was held Friday, February 3, 2023 for a home being built by Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Bryan ISD.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district.

Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event.

“It was an absolute blessing to be a part of this and know that, especially these kids in BISD, they can go on to do a lot of good things,” BISD Student Ambassador Rob Griffin said. “It makes me feel really good that we’re able to contribute to them.”

Receiving the house is the Quintero-Mendez family.

“As a graduate of Bryan High myself this whole project has been really exciting for me to get to see the school district come together at all different levels and talk about Habitat and talk about affordable housing.,“ Andy York BCS Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Andy York said.

Members of the Ruth Clearfield family were also on hand. The family matched every dollar raised by Bryan ISD students.

“To just be able to be part of helping provide a house for this family it’s just an incredible blessing for us and all of the people that are involved in the whole community, in the whole project, it’s just a fantastic thing,” Ruth’s son Norman Clearfield said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
Magen Fieramusca
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

Latest News

Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Shooting at house party leaves one dead, three others injured
The facility sits on five acres where they provide room and board for residents to participate...
Non-profit continues making an impact thanks to community support, partnerships
Highlights: Consol vs College Station boys soccer
Highlights: Consol vs College Station boys soccer
Highlights: Roadrunners vs. Brahmas
Highlights: Roadrunners vs. Brahmas