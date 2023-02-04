Groundbreaking for Bryan ISD Habitat for Humanity home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD in partnership with Bryan/College Station chapter of Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a home for a family in the school district.

Bryan ISD students have been involved in the project from the initial fundraising to Friday’s event.

“It was an absolute blessing to be a part of this and know that, especially these kids in BISD, they can go on to do a lot of good things,” BISD Student Ambassador Rob Griffin said. “It makes me feel really good that we’re able to contribute to them.”

Receiving the house is the Quintero-Mendez family.

“As a graduate of Bryan High myself this whole project has been really exciting for me to get to see the school district come together at all different levels and talk about Habitat and talk about affordable housing.,“ Andy York BCS Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Andy York said.

Members of the Ruth Clearfield family were also on hand. The family matched every dollar raised by Bryan ISD students.

“To just be able to be part of helping provide a house for this family it’s just an incredible blessing for us and all of the people that are involved in the whole community, in the whole project, it’s just a fantastic thing,” Ruth’s son Norman Clearfield said.

