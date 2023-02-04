No. 23 A&M Drops Road Clash to No. 2 Ohio State

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road clash with No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Opening in doubles, pairings JC Roddick/Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins were locked in to battles on courts 2 and 3, with both matches going beyond six games. Roddick/Perego on court 2 were facing Ohio State’s Justin Boulais/Robert Cash and the Aggie pair survived multiple match points down 2-5, but the duo battled back knotting the match at five. The late charge ultimately came up short for A&M as the Buckeyes closed out the match (7-5), which secured the doubles point for Ohio State. Taylor/Rollins were unable to finish their match, however the Aggies were up (6-5) over Cannon Kinglsey/JJ Tracy on court 3.

The Buckeye’s continued their run as the match transitioned to singles. Captain Noah Schachter lost a tight contest on court 1 to Kingsley (6-2, 4-6, 0-1(8)) in a third set tiebreak. Perego was facing No. 5 Tracy on court 3, he battled the ranked opponent in the first set losing narrowly in a tiebreak, and Tracy then went on to close out the game and match for Ohio State.

COACHES QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match…

“I thought we played a solid doubles point tonight that just didn’t go our way, fundamentally we were sound. Singles was led by Noah [Schachter] once again as he played at such a high-level tonight, I thought he was a bit unlucky at the end. Giulio [Perego] played another really good match with Tracy [JJ Tracy] like last year with both players playing at a high level. Ohio State plays extremely tough which is why I like these types of matches, it will pay great dividends as we move along this season.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host their first match of the spring where they will face Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Singles

Schachter (2-1) – Kingsley (6-2, 4-6, 0-1(8))

No. 88 Perot (1-1) – Boulais (4-6, 2-6)

Perego (0-3) – No. 5 Tracy (6-7(1), 3-6)

No. 43 Hilderbrand (1-3) – Trotter (1-6, 2-6)

No. 44 Rollins (1-3) – Cash (2-6, 2-6)

Marson (1-1) – Lutschaunig (4-6, 0-6)

Doubles

No. 33 Schachter/Hilderbrand (2-2) - Trotter/Lutschaunig (4-6)

Roddick/Perego (2-2) - Boulais/Cash (5-7)

Taylor/Rollins – Kingsley/Tracy (6-5) unfinished

