No. 3 Aggies Hand Out Fourth Sweep of Season

HOUSTON, Texas - The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its fourth sweep of the season versus Rice (7-0) Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

Beginning the day, Aggies Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres claimed the first doubles point by defeating Allison Zipoli/Marte Lambrecht (6-2) on court 3. Alongside their teammates, Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point after a hard-fought battle against Federica Trevisan/Sydney Berlin (6-4) on court 2. Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine were on their way to a win on court 1 versus Maria Budin/Diae El Jardin (6-5) before the doubles point was secured.

Heading into singles play up 1-0, the Maroon & White didn’t hold anything back. No. 9 Stoiana defeated Trevisan on court 2 in a quick two-set match (6-2, 6-0). Branstine wasn’t far behind, finishing her match against Zipoli (6-1, 6-4) on court 1. On court 3, Ewing bested El Jardi (6-3, 6-2) to win the fourth point in the match. Continuing the dominance, Kupres defeated Berlin (6-4, 6-2) on court 4. Daria Smetannikov got in on the action with a win against Lambrecht (6-1, 4-6, 1-0(5)) on court 6. Completing the sweep, No. 51 Goldsmith defeated Budin in a nail-biting match (2-6, 6-2, 6-4).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Overall, very pleased with today’s performance. This was our first true road match and to come down to Rice and beat them 7-0, I couldn’t be happier with the group. We had a great crowd out today and there was a lot of maroon and white in the stands supporting us, we are very thankful for the 12th Man.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies head north to Seattle, Washington to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on February 10-13 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. Times and opponents are to be determined.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

Branstine (3-0) def. Zipoli (6-1, 6-4)

No. 9 Stoiana (4-0) def. Trevisan (6-2, 6-0)

Ewing (4-0) def. El Jardi (6-3, 6-2)

Kupres (4-0) def. Berlin (6-4, 6-2)

No. 51 Goldsmith (4-1) def. Budin (2-6, 6-2, 6-4)

Smetannikov (4-0) def. Lambrecht (6-1, 4-6, 1-0(5))

Doubles Results

Branstine/Stoiana (3-0) – Budin/El Jardi (6-5) unfinished

Goldsmith/Ewing (3-1) def. Trevisan/Berlin (6-4)

Kupres/Pielet (4-0) def. Zipoli/Lambrecht (6-2)

