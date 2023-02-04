No. 3 Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season at UCF Challenge

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to open its spring slate at the UCF Challenge Feb. 5-7 at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club.

The Aggies had a stellar fall season where they finished runner-up at the prestigious Carmel Cup and won the “Mo” Morial Invitational and the stroke play championship of the East Lake Cup. Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter to the event, the same lineup that took A&M to the NCAA semifinal last season.

Park leads the team with a 71.60 stroke average and has placed in the top 15 in six-consecutive events, dating back to last year’s NCAA Regional. Cooper is second on the team in stroke average, boasting a 72.80 mark and had four top-20 performances during the fall.

The team tees off the first round at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and is up against an 18-team field that includes Wake Forest (No. 2) and Mississippi State (No. 9) who are also in the top 10.

Live stats for each round can be found at golfstat.com.

The Field (Golfweek Team Ranking)

Wake Forest (2)

Texas A&M (3)

Mississippi State (9)

Kentucky (22)

Iowa State (24)

UCF (28)

Kent State (30)

Northwestern (39)

Miami (40)

Michigan State (45)

College of Charleston (51)

North Texas (58)

Virginia Tech (60)

Kansas (66)

Old Dominion (71)

Penn State (79)

UNCW (80)

North Florida (96)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

