Non-profit continues making an impact thanks to community support, partnerships

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - When economic hardships hit, many are negatively impacted, including non-profit organizations.

Many rely on community donations and support, including the Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas Brazos Valley Men’s Campus. Located in Brenham, the group provides a home-like environment as men work toward a sober lifestyle.

They use biblical messaging to make an impact on residents, but Executive Director Jonathan Mitchell says they need help to achieve that goal.

“Without the community support, realistically, I’m just not sure where nonprofit organizations would be,” he said.

The facility sits on five acres where they provide room and board for residents to participate in counseling, support or information classes, anger management and sober living.

“Everything we do we try to turn the hearts the minds towards God and He does the work we’re just instruments of him to facilitate the program, but ultimately God is the one that changes the heart of the men and that we deal with,” Mitchell said.

Since becoming a partner with the United Way of the Brazos Valley, Mitchell says they have had success and seen less of a burden from finances.

“We had a very good year, you know this past year. I will call it a very good year, you know, we had people that just supported us beyond what we could have ever expected,” he said.

While community funding to non-profits has increased locally and across the country, increasing operational expenses are expected to impact funding.

The United Way is hosting an Imagine the Impact Telethon next week. 26 non-profits will be represented and will benefit from the fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.