REACH Project hosts ‘4 The Culture Market’, showcasing Black-owned businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, The REACH Project, hosted a market promoting Black-owned businesses on Saturday.

Nearly 50 retail and food vendors filled up the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway. Vendors sold everything from clothes and accessories to sno-cones, barbecue and more. There was also a live concert for community members to enjoy.

The goal is to promote newly launched businesses and share their products and services with the entire community. In February 2022, The REACH project joined the 1 MBB partnership with Operation HOPE and the McFerrin Center, with the goal of launching one million Black-owned businesses by 2030. Last year’s event helped launch 35 Black-owned LLCs, four 501(c)3s, and one 501(c)4 right here in the Brazos Valley.

Gabriela Barberena, Program manager at The REACH Project, said seeing hundreds of community members come out this year is more than she could ask for.

“A lot of these businesses have been a part and with us for a very long time. Really, from the very start of their entrepreneurial journey. They started their business with us, so it’s really exciting to see them here and to see them celebrated with us and to be able to connect them with the community is something personal.”

One Brazos Valley business we spoke with was Mimi’s Accessories and More. The owner is Michelle Jerkins.

“I’m a Black History fanatic. I love my history and learning about the culture,” said Jerkins. “So to be here and be a part of, and see some of every race here present and supporting us has been a very uplifting moment for us today. I really apricate it.”

Another business we spoke to is Fuller Artwork.

“I paint, it’s my passion. Canvas, shirts, really anything I can find. I’ve been doing this since high school,” said Artist Roosevelt Fuller. “But really being here its not about that. Its about connecting with people and making them laugh. It’s great to meet other businesses and people in the community. I can’t wait for next year.”

For more information on The REACH Project, click here.

