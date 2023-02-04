SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct.

Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue are asked to stay inside their homes. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams are on their way to the scene.

Officer are working a barricaded subject in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct. Residents in the area of Crested Point Dr, Victoria Ave and Eagle Ave are advised to stay inside their homes. These roadways are blocked. SWAT and HNT are en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/MBfMJ6Cc8W — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 4, 2023

