SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject

SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject Friday night in the 3900 block of Bridgeberry Ct.

Residents in the area of Crested Point Drive, Victoria Avenue and Eagle Avenue are asked to stay inside their homes. Everyone else is asked to avoid the area.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams are on their way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
Franklin was left without power. This forced residents to find gas elsewhere.
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat

Latest News

The facility sits on five acres where they provide room and board for residents to participate...
Non-profit continues making an impact thanks to community support, partnerships
Highlights: Consol vs College Station boys soccer
Highlights: Consol vs College Station boys soccer
Cougars come back to beat Lady Rangers, 74-63
Cougars come back to beat Lady Rangers, 74-63
District leader Rangers take down Cougars, 65-57
District leader Rangers take down Cougars, 65-57