Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday.

Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up a top-five score of 328.25 on the platform. Scoring the highest in prelims with a 373.70, Rhett Hensley went on to earn eighth in finals with a score of 310.90. Shane Mardick finished 11th as he recorded a total of 243.35.

Alyssa Clairmont earned a 241.35 on platform to place second overall. Payton Props claimed ninth with a score of 201.60.

Up Next

The Aggies now prepare to host the SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium that will run Feb. 14-18.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

