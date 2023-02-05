Aggies Conclude Competition at Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five Aggies earned spots in the platform final as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up competition on the last day of the Air Force Diving Invitational Saturday.

Takuto Endo led the men in the finals as he put up a top-five score of 328.25 on the platform. Scoring the highest in prelims with a 373.70, Rhett Hensley went on to earn eighth in finals with a score of 310.90. Shane Mardick finished 11th as he recorded a total of 243.35.

Alyssa Clairmont earned a 241.35 on platform to place second overall. Payton Props claimed ninth with a score of 201.60.

Up Next

The Aggies now prepare to host the SEC Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium that will run Feb. 14-18.

