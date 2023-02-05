A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships

The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys...
The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships.

In the girls 100 meter backstroke, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen is 15th of a second off from first place with a time of 57.37.

In the boys 100 meter backstroke.. Ian Lindberg of Consol placed first with a time of 53.14. In the boys 100 breast Consol’s Neal Pang edges out the competition to win first 58.98.

The Tigers finished second in both the boys and girls team standings.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
Fire Truck
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
Magen Fieramusca
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Mile Relays Stand Out as Aggies Close New Mexico Collegiate Classic