A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team took second place in both the girls and boys standings at the Regional V1-5A Championships.

In the girls 100 meter backstroke, Consol’s Katherine Rasmussen is 15th of a second off from first place with a time of 57.37.

In the boys 100 meter backstroke.. Ian Lindberg of Consol placed first with a time of 53.14. In the boys 100 breast Consol’s Neal Pang edges out the competition to win first 58.98.

The Tigers finished second in both the boys and girls team standings.

