Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

Anniston Longer, 7,
Anniston Longer, 7,(Nycole McMahon)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family.

Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.

“She was electrocuted, and when she screamed, her 10-year-old brother, Connor, ran to her and grabbed her hand. He was immediately electrocuted too and the burst of electricity knocked him backward, but he never let go of Nannie’s hand. Thankfully, he pulled her off the live wire when he fell, saving her life,” said Nycole McMahon, who organized the page.

Limestone county officials confirmed to KWTX that the incident happened on the property.

The GofundMe states the children were reportedly taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital, where the 10-year-old received treatment for second degree burns to his thumb. He was later released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Anniston was transferred to Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston with more extensive injuries. The electricity left her body out of her feet, hands, hips, wrists, shoulders, and head “but by the Grace of God, it never touched her heart or lungs,” as reported by McMahon on the page.

“This Go Fund Me was created to help Josh and Heidi, Nannie’s parents raise money to help cover her mounting medical expenses, lodging and food while they are in Galveston, assistance paying for their expenses at home as neither will be able to work while they stay with her, and gas to travel back and forth to see their other three children who are in the care of relatives,” said McMahon.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, HNT en route to barricaded subject
SWAT, HNT respond to barricaded subject
Huntsville Police are looking to identify two people connected to a shooting at a large house...
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
Fire Truck
BFD: Smell of gas coming from recycling center
Crews fixing a power line in Robertson County.
Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative working to turn on lights again for thousands
On the First Friday of every month, the streets and businesses of Historic Downtown Bryan are...
Grab the family and enjoy First Friday in Downtown Bryan

Latest News

Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/5
Sunday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 2/5
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
Men’s Hoops Dominates Georgia, 82-57
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
A&M Consolidated swim finishes second at Region VI-5A Championships
OnRamp provides transportation with help from United Way
OnRamp able to provide transportation with help from United Way
OnRamp has provided over 100 cars to citizens in the Brazos Valley
OnRamp able to provide transportation with help from United Way