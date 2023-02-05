Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is getting his wish and being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

In return, Dallas will have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

The move comes just days after Irving told the Nets that he wanted a trade. He was not with Brooklyn for its game Saturday night, with the team saying he was injured and that he was excused from being at the arena.

It also ends a tumultuous stint in Brooklyn.

Irving signed with his hometown team in 2019 with hopes of winning a title while playing alongside Kevin Durant.

But one saga followed another, highlighted by him having to miss almost the entire home schedule last season over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and an eight-game suspension earlier this season after the team said it was dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs” following his posting of a movie link on Twitter.

