Mile Relays Stand Out as Aggies Close New Mexico Collegiate Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. – The men’s and women’s 4x400m teams registered record book times as the Texas A&M track & field team completed the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

In the men’s final event of the meet, Auhmad Robinson shot out of the starting blocks and brought the Aggies into the lead, handing the baton to Eric Hemphill III after splitting 46.20. Hemphill III ran the team’s fastest split at 45.21 before exchanging to DeMarco Escobar, who clocked 45.36. Ashton Schwartzman brought the Aggies home with a split of 45.91 to lead the team to a runner-up finish. The time of 3:02.98 is the second-fastest time in the nation this year and ranks the team as the seventh-fastest in school history.

On the women’s side, the team of Jermaisha Arnold (51.77), Kennedy Wade (51.82), Tierra Robinson-Jones (52.49) and Jania Martin (52.51) led wire-to-wire, taking the victory over runner-up Arkansas with a time of 3:28.85. The time is the third-best in the nation this year, as well as the fifth-fastest time in Texas A&M history.

Jaiya Covington, competing in the 60m hurdles, clocked 8.20 in the semifinals to qualify for the final where she finished eighth overall in 8.27. Her time from the semifinals makes her the fifth-best performer in the Aggie record book.

In the men’s 60m hurdles, Connor Schulman finished 11th, recording a personal best 7.75 to move him to the No. 5 spot on the Texas A&M all-time list.

Maci Irons also moved her name up the record book, throwing the shot put 49-4.5/15.05m to top her previous personal best by almost three feet. Irons’ throw was the fourth-best in Aggie history.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams split up Feb 10-11, going to the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Head Coach Pat Henry

On the Team’s Performance in Albuquerque…

“This is the kind of competition we needed. We came in with expectations that it would be a step up from last week and our athletes really rose to the occasion. They’re getting better every time they step onto the track. Our young athletes are learning how to compete at this level, and they’re impressing. I’m extremely pleased with the way things went at this competition, and we’re looking forward to another step up next weekend.”

