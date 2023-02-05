No. 4 Texas A&M Takes Down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White won Flat, 3-2. Scoring points for the Aggies included Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas, who garnered Most Outstanding Performer honors.

The Aggies and Tigers tied Reining with two points each. Lauren Hanson edged Auburn’s Olivia Marino, 72.5-72, while Keesa Luers defeated Kate Buchanan, 62.5-0.

Texas A&M led Auburn at the half, 6-3.

Out of the break, the Aggies stretched the lead, winning three points in Fences. Haley Redifer’s 92 points earned her MOP honors. Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach earned the other Fences points.

The Maroon & White once again held the opponent scoreless in Horsemanship, while earning four points. Hanna Oluassen earned MOP honors for a beautiful 74.5-point ride. Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak also picked up points for the Aggies.

Next Up

Texas A&M returns to action February 11 at No. 5 South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT.

Coach’s Quotes

Head coach Tana McKay

On today’s performance…

“I can’t ask for anything more. These girls stepped it up. We always know Auburn is going to be such a tough competitor and they were, but to come out and be that dominating over them was a huge success. I’m proud for them. They deserve it. They worked hard for it and I hope they go celebrate.”

On using the momentum for the next meet…

“Going on the road at an SEC team is going to be tough. Anytime you can have this momentum and feel good about what you do and all the hard work that you put into it after a short week and headed on the road is icing on the cake. South Carolina is on a role, so we can’t get cocky. We still have to do our homework, but we’re looking forward to it.

